Investors are relieved as bad loan troubles reduce for Bank of India

But beyond asset quality too, the story seems to be getting better. The bank reported a healthy loan growth of 9% in Q3, mostly driven by retail and small businesses. The management sounded optimistic on loan growth trajectory in FY22 as well, pegging it at 10-12%. Indeed, BoI has raised capital recently and plans to raise more funds in order to grow its book. Das said the bank would raise both Tier-1 and Tier-2 capital in the coming quarters.