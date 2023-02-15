Investors are waiting for Bata India to sweep them off their feet

Year-on-year (y-o-y), revenue growth stood at 7% to ₹900 crore, lower than expectations. Overall volumes fell by 5% y-o-y given the demand sluggishness in categories with lower price point. The company notes revenue contribution from products in the price range of less than ₹1,000 declined while that of over ₹2,000 grew the fastest. It should be noted here that the company’s premiumization strategy has worked in its favour. This has boosted the average selling price, which was up 13% both y-o-y and sequentially to ₹772.