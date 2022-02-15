Eicher Motors needs to turn up the volume

“RE should be a key beneficiary of potential revival in Indian 2W demand, especially in urban markets. It is also well-positioned to benefit from premiumization," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report. Exports are another driver. “Its exports are up 130% y-o-y in YTD-FY22, contributing 14% of its total volumes versus just 2-6% over FY17-21," said Jefferies’ analysts. In the medium term, though, investors would do well to track the impact of increasing competitive intensity on the market share.