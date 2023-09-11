Gold investors scan Fed for cues2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:25 PM IST
The looming threat of a global recession has stood the US dollar in good stead, making gold a less attractive investment option in the current scenario.
Investors in gold are gearing up for the US Federal Reserve’s next move. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting on 19-20 September will play a key role in determining the yellow metal’s fate. It is widely expected that the US central bank will maintain status quo on interest rates this time. There is a likelihood of a rate hike in November.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started