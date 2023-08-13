Near-term headwinds loom for PI Industries after a good Q1

Here, some factors may aid the company’s prospects. For one, custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) or exports order book is healthy and should sustain the growth momentum. Additionally, PI Industries has a steady launch pipeline both in exports as well as in the domestic market. For instance, it plans to commercialize 4-5 products every year in its CSM export business. That apart, pharma business is expected to boost revenue gro-wth in the coming years. The company has also planned for capital expenditure spending for FY24 of ₹850-900 crore for its agrochemical business. Coming to Q1 results, consolidated revenue rose by 24% year-on-year to ₹1,910 crore. Growth was driven by a 33% increase in CSM revenue, which contributes about 80% of total revenue. CSM business growth was mostly led by volume, which increased by 29% last quarter. Most of the remaining revenue comes from domestic agri business, which was weak owing to monsoon conditions.