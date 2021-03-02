MUMBAI: The management of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) met analysts and provided clarity on its long-term revenue and profitability targets. The company plans to more than double its revenues to about Rs21,000 crore by financial year 2026 from Rs9,100 crore last fiscal. This represents a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY20-26.

The company estimates new businesses to grow at 32% CAGR. Within new businesses, revenue growth from the ethnic wear segment is expected to be much faster at 85% CAGR. ABFRL estimates revenues of Lifestyle Brands to grow at a CAGR of 11-12% whereas Pantaloons is expected to grow 15-16%.

“We like ABFRL’s increased aggression and raise estimates marginally, factoring in strong growth plans," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 2 March.

Further, ABFRL’s overall earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is expected to increase 3.4 times over FY20-26 to about Rs2,350 crore. Here, the contribution from Lifestyle Brands, Pantaloons and New Businesses stands at around Rs1.000 crore, Rs900 crore and Rs550 crore, respectively. New businesses are expected to swing to profits at the Ebitda level by FY26 from a loss in FY20, driven by strong performance in inner wear and ethnic segments.

To be sure, some analysts feel ABFRL’s cash-accretion target over the five years appears to be on the lower side.

"As per management, the company’s target is to generate cumulative FCFF of Rs2000 crore (cashflows from operations of Rs4000-4500 crore less Rs2000-2500 crore of capex), which post interest costs and taxes would work out to just about Rs1000-1300 crore of cumulative cash accretion over a five-year period. In contrast, we are forecasting net-cash accretion to be Rs1900 crore between Mar’21-Mar’26," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 1 March. FCFF refers to free cash flow to the firm.

The broking firm added, “We are not entirely sure if management’s projections are being shared after cognising for extreme conservatism, or whether there are other use-of-cash planned."

On Tuesday, ABFRL’s shares touched intraday high of Rs205 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a 6.3% increase from the previous day. The stock, however, gave up some gains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via