Investors cheer Aditya Birla Fashion’s 5-yr growth strategy but concerns remain

"As per management, the company’s target is to generate cumulative FCFF of Rs2000 crore (cashflows from operations of Rs4000-4500 crore less Rs2000-2500 crore of capex), which post interest costs and taxes would work out to just about Rs1000-1300 crore of cumulative cash accretion over a five-year period. In contrast, we are forecasting net-cash accretion to be Rs1900 crore between Mar’21-Mar’26," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 1 March. FCFF refers to free cash flow to the firm.