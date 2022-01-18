Will Prestige Estates make it in Mumbai?

“While MMR is a lucrative market, it is also one of the most difficult markets with unique real estate landscapes from land disputes and complex rules governing land use and development perspective. With aggressive geographic expansion into MMR, Prestige Estates’ next leg of growth is significantly dependent on its development partners," analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a report on 18 January. Commentary with respect to capital expenditure for new projects and the resultant increase in debt, if any, will be among key monitorables when Prestige announces its Q3 results. Prestige’s shares gave up some gains, closing about 3.5% higher on Tuesday.