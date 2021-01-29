Investors cheer Quess Corp's debt cut, latest acquisition; shares jump 7%

Shares of temporary staffing company Quess Corp Ltd rose more than 7% in morning trade on Friday to ₹600 apiece.

The company's Q3FY21 earnings performance was a mixed bag with revenues and profit seeing a year-on-year decline. Its profit after tax fell 39% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹46 crore and revenue from operations was down by 5% y-o-y to ₹2,808 crore. But there were some bright spots as well. For instance, its strong cash generation helped the company turn net cash from ₹350 crore net debt in Q4FY20. Headcount in its general staffing business rose 5% sequentially after declining by about 15% in the first half of 2021. That said, the general staffing headcount is still around 10% lower than pre-covid levels.

With improving demand outlook, analysts expect better earnings performance in fiscal year 2022. "We expect Quess to deliver 30% revenue growth in FY22E after a flat FY21 due to the COVID-19 impact. A gradual increase in margin and lower net interest expense should help it deliver 34% earnings per share CAGR over FY20-23E," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 29 January. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

What's more, the company continues to stick to its strategy of inorganic growth by making yet another acquisition. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to buy a 49% stake in a gig economy startup, Taskmo for Rs10 crore. The company expects the Indian digital gig economy to reach $4 billion by 2025.

"Taskmo augments Quess’ current bouquet of HR services and makes it the only Indian platform to provide skilled workers under permanent, temporary and on-demand models," the company said in a press release. Analysts say, while the company aims to use this new platform to boost its existing offerings, it remains to be seen how this pans out in terms of contribution to earnings growth.

