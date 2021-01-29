Investors cheer Quess Corp's debt cut, latest acquisition; shares jump 7%

The company's Q3FY21 earnings performance was a mixed bag with revenues and profit seeing a year-on-year decline. Its profit after tax fell 39% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹46 crore and revenue from operations was down by 5% y-o-y to ₹2,808 crore. But there were some bright spots as well. For instance, its strong cash generation helped the company turn net cash from ₹350 crore net debt in Q4FY20. Headcount in its general staffing business rose 5% sequentially after declining by about 15% in the first half of 2021. That said, the general staffing headcount is still around 10% lower than pre-covid levels.

