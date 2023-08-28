Cement investors in a tight spot

Cement investors in a tight spot2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
While volume growth is decent, prices remain subdued. Dealer channel checks by some brokerages show that volumes likely grew in high single- to low-double digits in August, but cement prices were under pressure.
Investors in shares of cement companies continue to face a dilemma. While volume growth is decent, prices remain subdued. Dealer channel checks by some brokerages show that volumes likely grew in high single- to low-double digits in August, but cement prices were under pressure. At an all-India level, average cement price was marginally lower at ₹369 per bag (see chart). One cement bag weighs 50kg.
