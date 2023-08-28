Cement investors in a tight spot

Investors in shares of cement companies continue to face a dilemma. While volume growth is decent, prices remain subdued. Dealer channel checks by some brokerages show that volumes likely grew in high single- to low-double digits in August, but cement prices were under pressure. At an all-India level, average cement price was marginally lower at ₹369 per bag (see chart). One cement bag weighs 50kg.

This weakness in cement prices is hardly surprising given that the September quarter is seasonally weak for the sector. Construction activities tend to take a backseat due to the monsoon. But it is also worth noting that cement prices have not improved for quite some time now. This, in turn, hurts the sector’s realization growth.

ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts note that contrary to street expectations (of cement prices being flat sequentially), the realization per tonne reported by a majority of the cement companies in the June quarter (Q1FY24) dipped around 0.5-4.0% quarter-on-quarter (i.e. ₹20-230/tonne). And now with prices still weak so far in Q2, near-term realization growth outlook is muted.

One reason for cement prices being subdued is said to be the increased competition in the sector. The hunger for more market share, amid robust demand outlook and rising competition has prompted large cement companies to add capacities aggressively. “Cement prices usually witness a decline in Q2 owing to monsoon, this time also it is unlikely that there will be any sustainable price hikes, especially now when there is a tussle for market share," said Ravleen Sethi, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.

Some, such as the Adani Group, are also taking the inorganic route of acquisitions to boost capacity. With that, the trend of consolidation in the sector should continue. “As of now, capex expenditure intensity is expec-ted to remain elevated amongst cement companies as they are seeing strong demand tailwinds and also companies don’t want to lose their market share," said Sethi.

So, as things stand, it is likely that companies may continue to sacrifice realizations growth over volumes. In a run-up to the general elections, cement demand is expected to be supported by government spending on infrastructure and related activities.

Further, the benefits from easing petroleum coke (petcoke) and coal prices have not fully reflected in the earnings performances of some cement makers. Select companies are yet to exhaust their high-cost inventory, so gains from softening costs are expected to flow in Q2/Q3FY24. That said, the recent uptick seen in fuel prices may throw a spanner in the works for cement investors. From the bottom seen in mid-July, petcoke rates are around 23% up, while imported thermal coal has rebounded nearly 16%, added the ICICI report on 23 August.

What this means is that cement companies may not be able to save as much from benign input costs versus earlier expectations. So, going ahead, trends in fuel prices are crucial to gauge the sector’s operating performance.Against this backdrop, investors should brace for tepid Q2 earnings for cement companies, especially on the realizations front. There are wide-held expectations that cement companies may be able to take price hikes in H2FY24 during the festival season. Investors will closely track if this pans out. “The sector’s valuations are not cheap enough, although strong domestic demand is expected to keep volumes robust, prices can remain soft in certain regions," said Tushar Chaudhari, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. The sector’s re-rating from here hinges on meaningful price hikes and stock prices will also be governed by company-specific developments, he said.