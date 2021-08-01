Investors flock to Sun Pharma on strong Q1, lack of negative surprises

Surya Patra at Phillip Capital Institutional Equity Research in a note said that going ahead, visible recovery in the US (particularly Taro) and the domestic business is expected to drive margin expansion and result in earnings upgrades. While some firms such as Dr Reddy’s have spoken of pricing pressure in the US, Sun Pharma’s speciality products focus is likely to support growth going ahead. Improving traction in prescription flows in the US, with rising patient visits to clinics, will keep supporting sales growth, analysts say.