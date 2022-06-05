Investors in IT stocks remain on the edge

But the Nifty IT index does not reflect this upbeat mood. The sectoral index has declined by around 24% so far this calendar year. It’s not just Indian investors, technology stocks lost favour among global investors as well. In fact, according to the latest global fund manager survey by BofA Securities, allocation to technology stocks plummeted 23 percentage points on a month-on-month basis in May to net 12% underweight. This is the largest net underweight in technology stocks since August 2006, said the survey report. Concerns are that corporates might scale back their IT spends amid the global economic turmoil and interest rate increases by central banks. This will have a bearing on the sector’s FY24 deal wins and pipelines, especially from developed economies.