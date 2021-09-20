With a slew of central bank meetings lined up this week, there is too much on the plates of global equity investors. Stock market participants are bracing up for rate decisions from Japan, UK and South Africa, among others. Of course, the most crucial is the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on 21 and 22 September.

And in a run-up to the event, nervousness is building up.

Hong Kong and India began the week on a muted note with key benchmark indices trading in the red. It should be noted that equity markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea were closed on Monday for holidays. US stocks began Monday’s trading session in deep red with the Dow Jones Industrial average falling more than 550 points in opening trade. Similarly, stocks in Europe opened lower in line with the sombre mood in global equity markets.

“In the new trading week, the mood on capital markets will once again be largely determined by the central banks’ monetary policy decisions. The mood on the stock exchanges remains one of caution in the face of worrying inflation data and mixed economic signals," analysts at Swiss-based LGT group said in a note to clients on 20 September.

Several economists expect the US Federal Reserve to keep policy rates unchanged; however it could more explicitly signal about starting to withdraw the stimulus this year. As for global fund managers, the latest survey by BofA Securities showed that 84% of the respondents anticipate the Fed to signal tapering by year-end. Interestingly, despite the Fed’s assurance, global fund managers see taper tantrum as the second-biggest tail risk to their portfolios. Further, expectations for the timing of the first rate increase have been pushed back to February 2023 from November 2022.

Analysts say some part of weakness in Asian shares could be attributed to the debt woes of China’s second-largest real estate developer Evergrande. But since the fallout of this event on the global economy is not yet known, a large part of this nervousness is due to the Fed meeting, the analysts said.

According to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online trading platform Oanda, investors are seemingly uneasy at the prospect of the Fed tapering asset purchases at a time when the recovery is slowing and covid is spreading rapidly. “Markets will be very sensitive to the communication, especially if the underlying message remains that the central bank still intends to pare back asset purchases this year," he said in a note to clients on 17 September. In simple terms, investors could book profits as more clarity on tapering emerges. However, a sharp fall in global equities is unlikely.

