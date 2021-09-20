Investors jittery as the Fed inches closer to setting a taper timeline

According to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online trading platform Oanda, investors are seemingly uneasy at the prospect of the Fed tapering asset purchases at a time when the recovery is slowing and covid is spreading rapidly. “Markets will be very sensitive to the communication, especially if the underlying message remains that the central bank still intends to pare back asset purchases this year," he said in a note to clients on 17 September. In simple terms, investors could book profits as more clarity on tapering emerges. However, a sharp fall in global equities is unlikely.

