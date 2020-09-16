Investors' love for Adani Green stock makes NTPC investors green with envy

That can constructively scale-up Adani Green’s asset base to 6,000 MW in another year or so. That pegs the total cost at ₹30,000 crore, considering the solar project cost at ₹5 crore per MW. This is out of sync with the ₹1 lakh crore valuation market is ascribing. “Generally product companies get such kind of valuation multiples," says the analyst cited above.