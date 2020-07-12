MUMBAI : Last week’s ho-hum movement may well indicate that markets lack firepower heading into next week. Some macro-indicators due are also likely to show the pickup tapering off.

External trade data will show a slower pace of recovery globally. The larger impact of the pandemic should keep inflation soft. The statistics bureau did not release Consumer Price Inflation data for April and May citing lack of adequate data. Besides, domestic oil prices have been increasing.

Data from early-bird first-quarter results show weakness, reflecting the broad effects of covid-19. In fact, the lockdown has seen a significant squeeze in domestic demand judging from the first quarter profit hit for D-Mart. Covid-19 shuttered D-Mart stores for most of April and May; its profits contracted 88% year on year.

Nevertheless, some FMCG companies are showing resilience. Godrej Consumer expects mid-single-digit volume-driven sales growth in the June quarter in the domestic business.

For IT major TCS, the momentum has slowed with the operating margins at its lowest since the June 2017 quarter. Its first-quarter also results pales compared to Accenture’s.

While MRF ended FY20 on a decent note with a better gross margin due to soft rubber prices, the stock still is pricier than those of other manufacturers.

But auto companies are still in the pits. Maruti share in the fast-growing utility-vehicle segment has been shrinking.

But the outlook for banks that finance these vehicles is whether they can hold on to net interest margins. The pandemic is making it harder for them.

Stocks of city gas distributors have slightly declined on concerns about competition. This could impact their profitability.

For Cummins, its technological edge helps in its transition to the new pollution-control norms, but customers may have to foot a higher bill. That could put spoke in Cummins growth engines.

Also, the recall of pharma major Lupin’s metformin formulations may hit its profitability through recall costs and sales lost.

Some lustre, though, is returning to gold retailers. Titan’s jewellery revenue in June dropped about 30% compared to the much sharper fall in April and May.

On the other hand, inflows to the yellow metal’s exchange-traded funds continue to surge. Investors are seeing gold as a hedge during the pandemic.

Some defence stocks have been in the limelight; their stock prices have surged rapidly. Bharat Dynamics rocketed about 79% in a month, which should make investors wary given that business dynamics are not likely to change materially.

Of course, the economy is also flushed with liquidity. Bank deposits have increased.

Liquidity, of course, has been a driving force in the stock markets. Low interest rates and quantitative easing continue to support liquidity globally, which may support stocks at lower levels. However, individual stock reactions could vary depending on how soon companies return to normal.

But note that domestic inflows into equity funds have begun to taper. Inflows to systematic investment plans shrunk to below ₹8000 crore in June. Net inflow into equity funds dipped to a four-year low. This shows that the momentum may be losing steam.

Obviously, markets have shrugged off the weak economic picture due to liquidity, and volatility will undoubtedly persist if the flows are uneven. So far, liquidity flows have done well to mask the pain in the broader economy. But it also shows that the markets heavily depend on liquidity, not a pickup in earnings. Hence, the liquidity taps are crucial.

