Investors not high on alcohol stocks; firms poised for recovery hereon

After seeing a 'catch-up' rally since October-end, the shares of United Spirits and United Breweries have slipped by 18% and 14%, respectively, compared to their pre-Covid highs in February on NSE.

“In general, market share concerns have been more pronounced for United Spirits compared to United Breweries. Diageo as a parent has always emphasized focus on the scotch segment for higher profitable growth; however, a scotch segment in India is still very premature and contributes only 2.5% of the overall whisky cases, which does not move the needle too much in terms of volumes for United Spirits," says Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Another analyst requesting anonymity said, “There have been down trading concerns too, which have hurt United Spirits." Shares of United Spirits Ltd and United Breweries Ltd had appreciated by 18-25% after October.

The company is also in the process of a leadership change from a near-term perspective. Last week, United Spirits said Hina Nagarajan will be replacing Anand Kripalu as chief executive officer, effective 1 July 2021. Nagarajan has spent over three decades in consumer packaged goods businesses.

“Expectations will be heavy from an FMCG veteran to drive the spirit in the company and whether a U turn on market share will be coming anytime soon. Markets have been appreciative of CEO changes and resultant changes that follow. A hope trade in an industry that has become more open ended, is something we would be wary of," says Taurani. FMCG is fast-moving consumer goods.

Meanwhile, valuations of United Spirits, though lower than United Breweries, are not particularly cheap. Based on Bloomberg data, United Spirits and United Breweries stocks trade at 44 times and 52 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, respectively.

Even so, some analysts are positive on the overall alcohol beverages sector itself. “We are constructive on the sector as volume recovery continues to show improvement and the tax-hike overhang is seen to be reducing. Better volume trends, benign input prices and moderate taxation should drive strong earnings recovery in FY22-23E - with likely upsides to our forecasts," wrote Ashit Desai of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 14 December.

While the first half of this fiscal year was marred by the pandemic, recovery in volumes is expected to drive profit growth in the second half of this year. The restart of pubs and bars should also aid growth, going ahead. For FY20-23E, Emkay estimates 100-200 basis points gross margin gains for United Spirits/ United Breweries/ Radico Khaitan which are still conservative versus FY19 and can see upsides.

“Alcobev stocks have underperformed since Covid-19 outbreak. Current valuations are at a discount to their long-term averages and can see upsides as volume/earnings growth visibility improves," said Desai.

