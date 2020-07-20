Investors of SBI Cards start to see light at the end of the tunnel

But the outlook on asset quality is not very clear and it pays to be cautious here. SBI Cards saw the share of revolver credit in its overall card receivables rise to 45% from 40% in March quarter. Revolver credit is where a borrower pays the minimum amount, mostly 5% of the outstanding, and postpones the payment of the remaining amount over to the next cycle. Revolvers are considered high risk. To be sure, the management in an analyst call said that all revolvers are not high risk, as some pay a higher portion of their outstanding. The management has said that a true picture of asset quality cannot emerge until the moratorium period concludes in August. For now, the company has made ₹489 crore provisions towards risks from the pandemic.