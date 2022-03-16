Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd rose by nearly 8% on Wednesday on NSE, taking the gains so far in 2022 to 17%. The retailer is a key beneficiary of the receding covid cases in the country.

Analysts who recently met the company’s management came back pleased. January saw a severe impact on Shoppers Stop’s sales owing to Omicron-led curbs. However, there has been a notable pickup after the initial setback in the March quarter (Q4FY22). The company witnessed strong recovery trends in February and March after the disappointing sales in January, according to analysts at Sharekhan Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

View Full Image Towards normalization

“The company has reached about 92% of the pre-covid revenue on a monthly run rate basis and almost touched the pre-covid level on a daily and weekly basis," Motilal Oswal analysts said in a report on 15 March. In Q3, the company’s revenue stood at 96% of pre-covid levels (Q3FY20).

“Apparel and beauty stores are seeing a strong recovery in footfall, which has revived the hopes of investors," said Abhijeet Kundu, vice president, research, Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

“This robust growth in demand is because of vengeance buying and the opening of offices and colleges," Kundu said.

Shoppers Stop aims to double its revenue over four-five years taking FY20 as the base, it reiterated in its Q3FY22 earnings call. This ambition will be driven by the company streamlining its efforts to grow private labels and beauty brands and adding 10-12 new stores every year.

At the end of Q3, the total number of stores of Shoppers Stop stood at 246. In Q4, it is expected to add five departmental stores and seven beauty stores, including home stop and airport doors, taking the total count to 258.

The company is focusing on adding smaller stores.

“According to our channel checks, the new smaller compact feature stores (of 20k-25k sq. ft) enjoy significantly better revenue per sq. ft (of ~1.5x) versus the existing bigger stores (of 40k-50k sq ft),"said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Even so, the brokerage’s revenue estimates are nearly 40% below the management guidance (building in FY23E revenue at 6% above FY20). Better-than-expected performance on revenues would be a trigger for the stock.

Meanwhile, Shoppers Stop has raised prices to mitigate the impact of high raw material costs. However, the impact of this on volumes remains to be seen.

Investors need to track store additions and e-commerce initiatives. E-commerce has seen greater traction in recent years. However, contribution to overall sales is still small for Shoppers Stop and it would do well with increased strategies in this area. In general, a slowdown in demand would be a big risk.

