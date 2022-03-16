Shoppers Stop investors see a glimmer of hope in markets

Analysts who recently met the company’s management came back pleased. January saw a severe impact on Shoppers Stop’s sales owing to Omicron-led curbs. However, there has been a notable pickup after the initial setback in the March quarter (Q4FY22). The company witnessed strong recovery trends in February and March after the disappointing sales in January, according to analysts at Sharekhan Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

