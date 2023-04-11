Investors should brace for lacklustre Q4 earnings from home decor companies2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM IST
- Tile and wood panel companies are struggling with muted demand and for plastic pipe companies, realizations are likely to hit by fall in PVC prices.
Investors would do well to not have high expectations from March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings of home decor companies. Analysts at Nuvama Research expect them to report flattish year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in topline as market remains arduous. "Q4FY23 numbers are likely to be unobtrusive, considering the sombre demand and last year’s high base," said the Nuvama Research report dated 10 April.
