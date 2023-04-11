Investors should brace for lacklustre Q4 earnings from home decor companies

For wood panel companies, rising MDF imports is said to be hurting domestic consumption. "MDF imports have seen a meaningful increase (at almost pre-Covid levels) on account of lower global MDF prices (lower demand in US and Europe) and easing supply chain challenges," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report dated 11 April. The research house expects building material companies under its coverage to post a modest growth in volume, up 6% sequentially, in Q4FY23.