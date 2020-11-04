Investors shrug off US elections uncertainty; renew their hopes on liquidity

Investors generally dislike uncertainty. But they are unfazed at the prospect of a long drawn-out process in determining the next US president. The CBOE volatility index (Vix) was down 18% on Wednesday at the time of writing, taking the decline in the index this week to 24%. The Vix, also known as the fear index, typically rises with uncertainty.

While most polls had predicted a win for Joe Biden, the race is turning out to be far closer than anyone had imagined. On Tuesday night, betting markets suddenly suggested a Trump win, with fortunes changing rapidly in these markets. But in the stock markets, it has been a one-way street, with the S&P 500 index rising 1.7% in early trading on Wednesday, taking the gains this week to around 5%.

"The dominant driver of global markets in recent months has been the tidal wave of liquidity unleashed by central banks, following the pandemic, not expectations around results to the US Presidential elections. A Biden win or a Trump win will influence investor preferences at the country and sector level. But the overall narrative of global market performance and equity valuations being mainly influenced by liquidity support is unlikely to change," says Bharat Iyer, a senior markets analyst.

To be sure, expectations of a quick and large stimulus will need to be scaled back, given the fractured nature of the mandate. The Republicans were clinging to their majority in the Senate, even as the Democrats held on to their grip of the House of Representatives.

Analysts at Nomura Asia said in a conference call on Wednesday that markets are currently moving higher possibly because expectations of higher taxes and regulation under Biden are now less likely. The somewhat confused narrative in the markets – “a Blue Wave is good since it results in a quick stimulus; but a Trump win is also good because that means less taxes and regulation" – clearly shows that stocks are moving on account of liquidity, and the narrative is adjusted to suit the news of the day.

But as Iyer points out the eventual outcome of the elections will influence investor preferences and allocations on both a sectoral as well as country level. “A Biden win is relatively better for emerging markets (EMs), given his softer stands on global trade and immigration, and the possibility of a large fiscal stimulus under him, particularly if the Democrats gain control of the Senate as well. Proposed higher taxes on corporate profits and share buybacks if implemented could also pull down the relative attraction of US stocks. India is a key part of the long EM trade and can also be expected to benefit in this backdrop," says Iyer.

Another factor that will support global stocks is the removal of hedges once the election results are clear, Nomura’s analysts point out. “As those hedges are removed, that should actually help catapault markets higher by itself just on that technical factor alone," they said.

