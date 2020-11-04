Investors shrug off US elections uncertainty; renew their hopes on liquidity

But as Iyer points out the eventual outcome of the elections will influence investor preferences and allocations on both a sectoral as well as country level. “A Biden win is relatively better for emerging markets (EMs), given his softer stands on global trade and immigration, and the possibility of a large fiscal stimulus under him, particularly if the Democrats gain control of the Senate as well. Proposed higher taxes on corporate profits and share buybacks if implemented could also pull down the relative attraction of US stocks. India is a key part of the long EM trade and can also be expected to benefit in this backdrop," says Iyer.