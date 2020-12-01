Investors take a shine to India’s banks, but peer comparison doesn’t flatter

India’s banking stocks have outperformed the broad market and even regional peers in November. The sentiment seems to be further buoyed with a favourable gross domestic product (GDP) print last week.

Indeed, the prospects of a milder contraction of the Indian economy in FY21 has come as a relief to the country's banks given the positive implications on asset quality.

But when compared with other emerging market peers, Indian banks may not shine when it comes to key metrics such as capital and asset quality. Moody’s Investor Services Ltd expects Indian banks to report large erosions in capital in calendar 2021. “NPLs (non-performing loans) will rise most for banks in India and Thailand because of the greater shock to their economies and the historically poor performance of certain loan types," said a report from the global rating agency.

To be sure, Indian economy is still among the worst performing in the emerging market basket. Ergo, the outlook for its financial companies is hardly sanguine.

The GDP may shrink less than feared, but it may shrink nonetheless in FY21. A recession has a two-fold impact on bank balance sheets: asset quality and credit growth.

Granted, the outlook on asset quality has improved for banks. The management of most banks have also given a sanguine commentary for the coming quarters in terms of stress. Big lenders such as HDFC Bank and even State Bank of India (SBI) have reported a fast improvement in repayments after the 6-month moratorium concluded in August.

What’s more is that most lenders do not expect a large pile of restructured loans.

Be that as it may, investors need to keep in mind that stress on balance sheets is not visible fully due to forbearance. Restructured loans need not be labelled as bad this time around in contrast to the rules in normal times. The fact that borrowers require leeway in repayment schedules shows they are stressed and logically banks must provide against stress. However, one-time forbearance this year due to the pandemic may suppress the indicators of stress again. Sure, the pandemic is a shock to the economy and financial intermediaries and hence forbearance is warranted. But the surge in bad loan piles between FY18 and FY20 shows that forbearances hardly end good for banks.

Another forbearance of standstill on bad loans from the Supreme Court may perhaps end tomorrow when the court hears the case. Nevertheless, some banks have given indicative levels of stress adjusting for this forbearance. Even so, the extent of bad loans reported during the September quarter is suppressed to a large extent.

The next is growth and here the writing is on the wall. Bank credit grew 5.8% year-on-year as of 6 November. A part of this loan growth is propped up by the government’s guarantee scheme for small businesses that takes away the risk of lending to such firms. Adjusted for this support, loan growth may plummet more. As such analysts do not see credit growth recovering sharply and expect low single digit growth for FY21.

Do bank shares reflect this looming stress? The Nifty Bank index has surged 21% in November and has narrowed its year-to-date loss to 8%.

