Investors take a shine to India’s banks, but peer comparison doesn’t flatter

Be that as it may, investors need to keep in mind that stress on balance sheets is not visible fully due to forbearance. Restructured loans need not be labelled as bad this time around in contrast to the rules in normal times. The fact that borrowers require leeway in repayment schedules shows they are stressed and logically banks must provide against stress. However, one-time forbearance this year due to the pandemic may suppress the indicators of stress again. Sure, the pandemic is a shock to the economy and financial intermediaries and hence forbearance is warranted. But the surge in bad loan piles between FY18 and FY20 shows that forbearances hardly end good for banks.