Investors in Prestige Estates Projects Ltd heaved a sigh of relief after phase one of its deal with the Blackstone Group concluded. In a disclosure to the exchanges on 10 March, Prestige Estates said post completion of this phase, it has garnered ₹7,467 crore.

It should be noted that the total enterprise value of this proposed deal is approximately ₹9,160 crore. The company expects to receive the balance funds by the end of the June quarter.

Phase one includes Prestige’s sale of a 100% stake in 6.2 million sq. ft of operational commercial assets, 100% stake in under construction Aloft (Cessna) hotel, 85% stake in under construction Oakwood Residences and 85% stake in 2.9 million sq. ft of retail assets.

View Full Image Easing concerns

The Street was eagerly waiting for this deal to go through since the signing of a term sheet between the two parties last November.

In addition, given Prestige’s leveraged balance sheet, investors were looking forward to some debt repayment with the deal proceeds.

In line with expectations, Prestige said it has reduced debt to the extent of ₹4,594 crore post the phase one deal.

At the end of the December quarter, its net debt stood at ₹8,465 crore while gross debt was at around ₹9,585 crore.

In a post Q3FY21 earnings conference call, the company’s management said it aims to keep its residential segment debt-free.

The management said also that retail and commercial capex might involve taking some additional debt, but it expects to maintain the net debt-to-equity ratio post the Blackstone transaction at 0.50 times. Prestige is a Bengaluru-based realty developer, which has been expanding its footprint across India. In November, the management had indicated that post the Blackstone deal closure, the company intends to start work on its Mumbai commercial offices in Bandra Kurla Complex and Mahalakshmi from Q4, subject to approvals.

Analysts say that debt reduction is a positive and the focus will now shift to the company’s expansion plans. There were apprehensions among analysts about the company’s expansion plans being aggressive.

Foreign brokerage CLSA expects Prestige’s net debt to decline to ₹1,900 crore from the current levels going ahead. In a March 11 note, CLSA said that a stronger balance sheet will pave way for a re-rating of the stock.

Meanwhile, shares of the company rose more than 3% in Friday’s opening trade and ended the session marginally higher.

