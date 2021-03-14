Investors welcome debt cut in Blackstone-Prestige deal

Investors welcome debt cut in Blackstone-Prestige deal2 min read . 07:59 PM IST
In line with expectations, Prestige has reduced debt to the extent of ₹4,594 crore post phase one deal
Investors in Prestige Estates Projects Ltd heaved a sigh of relief after phase one of its deal with the Blackstone Group concluded. In a disclosure to the exchanges on 10 March, Prestige Estates said post completion of this phase, it has garnered ₹7,467 crore.
It should be noted that the total enterprise value of this proposed deal is approximately ₹9,160 crore. The company expects to receive the balance funds by the end of the June quarter.
