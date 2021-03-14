Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Investors welcome debt cut in Blackstone-Prestige deal

Investors welcome debt cut in Blackstone-Prestige deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 07:59 PM IST Harsha Jethmalani

In line with expectations, Prestige has reduced debt to the extent of 4,594 crore post phase one deal

Investors in Prestige Estates Projects Ltd heaved a sigh of relief after phase one of its deal with the Blackstone Group concluded. In a disclosure to the exchanges on 10 March, Prestige Estates said post completion of this phase, it has garnered 7,467 crore.

It should be noted that the total enterprise value of this proposed deal is approximately 9,160 crore. The company expects to receive the balance funds by the end of the June quarter.

