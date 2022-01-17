Analysts say that these investments can create value and will be earnings accretive, but the gains will accrue only over time. The pipeline infrastructure and expansions will take some time to complete while the bidding has been aggressive. There may be more upfront investments in terms of capex. All these are key factors to look out for, as per analysts. Also, since the geographical areas are relatively large, the company’s earnings can see upside of 4-5% but only over a period of time, said analysts.