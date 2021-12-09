Ipca, AstraZeneca, Torrent, Sun Pharma outshine Indian pharma market in Nov

Analysts at Nomura Research said, “We note that the average two-year CAGRs over the past four months have been ahead of IPM for Sun Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Ipca Laboratories." On the other hand, for Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the average two-year CAGRs over the past four months have been below IPM, as per Nomura.