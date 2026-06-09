Unichem may finally start paying off for Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories ended FY26 on a positive note, and hopes FY27 to be better. Revenues rose 8% year-on-year to ₹9,646 crore in FY26, and Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5% from 19.3% in FY25.
For FY27, management has guided for an Ebitda margin of 22-23% and 12-13% revenue growth, driven by domestic formulations, improving API demand and a broader export portfolio.
Improvement in Unichem, the integration of which has weighed on profitability lately, could be a key factor driving this margin expansion. The management expects Unichem’s Ebitda margin to reach 12-13% in FY27, from about 8% currently. Unichem’s manufacturing facility in Ireland has been closed, and production has been shifted to India – a move the management estimates will generate annual savings of ₹40-50 crore. Plus, a large part of the integration, technology transfer and restructuring costs have already been incurred. In Q4FY26 alone, Unichem incurred an additional ₹10-12 crore of R&D and technology-transfer expenses. As these costs normalize, earnings should improve.