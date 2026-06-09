Unichem may finally start paying off for Ipca Laboratories

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read9 Jun 2026, 02:14 PM IST
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For Ipca, input costs remain elevated, and freight expenses have risen sharply(Pexel)
Summary
Ipca stock’s valuation seem reasonable relative to its earnings potential over the next few years. They trade at around 30 times its FY27 estimated earnings

Ipca Laboratories ended FY26 on a positive note, and hopes FY27 to be better. Revenues rose 8% year-on-year to 9,646 crore in FY26, and Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5% from 19.3% in FY25.

For FY27, management has guided for an Ebitda margin of 22-23% and 12-13% revenue growth, driven by domestic formulations, improving API demand and a broader export portfolio.

Improvement in Unichem, the integration of which has weighed on profitability lately, could be a key factor driving this margin expansion. The management expects Unichem’s Ebitda margin to reach 12-13% in FY27, from about 8% currently. Unichem’s manufacturing facility in Ireland has been closed, and production has been shifted to India – a move the management estimates will generate annual savings of 40-50 crore. Plus, a large part of the integration, technology transfer and restructuring costs have already been incurred. In Q4FY26 alone, Unichem incurred an additional 10-12 crore of R&D and technology-transfer expenses. As these costs normalize, earnings should improve.

Ipca’s business mix is gradually improving. Domestic formulations and branded generics business, contributing 46% of revenues and 70% of Ebitda in the March (Q4FY26) quarter, are expected to keep outperforming. Domestic formulations grew 12% year-on-year in Q4FY26, driven by chronic therapies such as cardiac and dermatology, which typically enjoy better margins than acute therapies. The management plans to launch 18-20 products and line extensions in FY27, which could further strengthen the contribution of higher-margin products.

The API business, which has faced pressure in recent years, saw margins improve in FY26. Ipca managed to pass on a large part of higher raw material costs through price hikes. Domestic API sales grew 15% in Q4FY26 against a drop of 7% in FY26, suggesting better demand conditions.

In the export business, growth is increasingly coming from branded formulations and generic products in markets such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, CIS countries and French-speaking Africa. Ipca expects six to eight new product commercialization in the US market in FY27, creating another avenue for higher-margin growth.

Meanwhile, input costs remain elevated, and freight expenses have risen sharply, posing a risk to margin. Also, institutional business revenues declined 24% year-on-year in FY26 as the segment continues to face funding-related challenges.

Still, the stock’s valuation seems reasonable relative to its earnings potential over the next few years. Ipca’s shares trade at around 30 times its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.

About the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated with Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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