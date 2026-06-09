Unichem may finally start paying off for Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories ended FY26 on a positive note, and hopes FY27 to be better. Revenues rose 8% year-on-year to ₹9,646 crore in FY26, and Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5% from 19.3% in FY25.
Ipca Laboratories ended FY26 on a positive note, and hopes FY27 to be better. Revenues rose 8% year-on-year to ₹9,646 crore in FY26, and Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5% from 19.3% in FY25.
For FY27, management has guided for an Ebitda margin of 22-23% and 12-13% revenue growth, driven by domestic formulations, improving API demand and a broader export portfolio.
For FY27, management has guided for an Ebitda margin of 22-23% and 12-13% revenue growth, driven by domestic formulations, improving API demand and a broader export portfolio.
Improvement in Unichem, the integration of which has weighed on profitability lately, could be a key factor driving this margin expansion. The management expects Unichem’s Ebitda margin to reach 12-13% in FY27, from about 8% currently. Unichem’s manufacturing facility in Ireland has been closed, and production has been shifted to India – a move the management estimates will generate annual savings of ₹40-50 crore. Plus, a large part of the integration, technology transfer and restructuring costs have already been incurred. In Q4FY26 alone, Unichem incurred an additional ₹10-12 crore of R&D and technology-transfer expenses. As these costs normalize, earnings should improve.
Ipca’s business mix is gradually improving. Domestic formulations and branded generics business, contributing 46% of revenues and 70% of Ebitda in the March (Q4FY26) quarter, are expected to keep outperforming. Domestic formulations grew 12% year-on-year in Q4FY26, driven by chronic therapies such as cardiac and dermatology, which typically enjoy better margins than acute therapies. The management plans to launch 18-20 products and line extensions in FY27, which could further strengthen the contribution of higher-margin products.
The API business, which has faced pressure in recent years, saw margins improve in FY26. Ipca managed to pass on a large part of higher raw material costs through price hikes. Domestic API sales grew 15% in Q4FY26 against a drop of 7% in FY26, suggesting better demand conditions.
In the export business, growth is increasingly coming from branded formulations and generic products in markets such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, CIS countries and French-speaking Africa. Ipca expects six to eight new product commercialization in the US market in FY27, creating another avenue for higher-margin growth.
Meanwhile, input costs remain elevated, and freight expenses have risen sharply, posing a risk to margin. Also, institutional business revenues declined 24% year-on-year in FY26 as the segment continues to face funding-related challenges.
Still, the stock’s valuation seems reasonable relative to its earnings potential over the next few years. Ipca’s shares trade at around 30 times its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg.