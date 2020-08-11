IPCA’s Q1 show decent, but stock prices are riding on a wave of over-optimism

Mumbai: The growth in the domestic pharma market is rubbing off on IPCA Laboratories Ltd. Its stock is up about 86% since January this year as demand for hydroxychloroquine, considered among covid-19 drugs, jumped this year. Comparatively, the Nifty Pharma index is up 48%.

But even while its latest results have impressed the Street, the stock’s recent run-up should make investors wary. After a sharp run-up, the stock fell about 1.6% on Tuesday.

Of course, IPCA’s overall revenue growth is quite decent at 41% year-on-year (y-o-y). Its formulations business clocked a growth of 37%, which is quite good. The domestic market’s growth of about 8% is steady considering that there were supply disruptions due to covid-19.

IPCA’s formulation export growth was pretty much ahead of the Street’s expectations, though. Both generic and branded formulation exports have been impressive. Besides, institutional sales to governments have also shown a sharp growth this quarter. This business could slip in the coming quarters after institutions stockpile on drugs, say analysts.

The domestic active pharma business also got a bump up due to stock-buying by pharma companies. As a result, the active pharma ingredient segment posted a decent growth of about 72% y-o-y in the business.

Both the combination of sharp growth in revenues and cost-savings that is being seen in the pharma sector has proved to be a tonic for the company. Ebitda margins expanded sharply to 38.4% in Q1FY21 compared to 19% in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Still, the company could face a slowing growth environment in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has withdrawn the partial lifting of the import ban for chloroquine phosphate. This could mar export growth. Even so, the company’s strong recent showing due to a jump in active pharma ingredients and the likes may slow in the coming quarters. The cost savings derived in the first quarter are also likely to normalize in the second half. This could slow down earnings growth.

In addition, the stock’s valuations give little room for comfort. Despite the sharp increase in earnings in Q1, trailing 12-month valuations are hovering at 27 times earnings.

