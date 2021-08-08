IPO frenzy to rub on Nuvoco, but high regional exposure a key risk

Media reports state that when Nuvoco’s draft red herring prospectus was launched in May, the company was expecting a market-cap of ₹35,000-40,000 crore. “This is not a tech IPO; there is no product differentiation for commodity makers like cement. The kind of valuations that they were seeking earlier was at par or even higher than some pan-India cement giants," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. “The current price band of ₹560-570 per share and valuations seem fair now and should boost investors’ demand for this issue. Listing gains should be around 10-15%, but the IPO boom could take it even higher," he added.