ICICI Pru Life’s Q4 strong: Key things watch out for in FY24

Nevertheless, there are a few factors that may support ICICI Pru Life’s growth in upcoming quarters. While the slowdown in ICICI Bank channel distribution has impacted sales growth, ICICI Pru Life has made strides in enhancing product distribution through alternative channels. For example, the company increased bancassurance channels excluding ICICI Bank to 16% in FY23 from 4% in FY19. IPru Life also continues to invest in agency channels and onboard new bank and non-bank partners, adding 13 new banks and 113 non-bank partnerships in FY23.