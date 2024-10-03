IRB Infra’s growth hinges on winning new orders from highways authority
Summary
- The National Highways Authority of India has projects worth ₹45,000 crore lined up and is expected to invite bids in the coming months. IRB is looking to enhance its portfolio with these, but must ensure it does not spread itself too thin.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd stock has underperformed the Nifty 500 index in the past six months. One reason for this could be the stake sale a few months ago by the promoters and Cintra, a subsidiary of Spanish construction company Ferrovial. Secondly, the absence of fresh projects is a dampener.