IRB Infra’s growth hinges on winning new orders from highways authority

Banking on NHAI projects

IRB expects the momentum in toll collections to pick up in the coming festive season. To be sure, further movement in the stock will be contingent upon winning big-ticket projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The highways authority has lined up projects worth ₹45,000 crore and is expected to invite bids in the coming months. IRB is looking to enhance its projects portfolio with an expected pick-up in NHAI orders, but must ensure it does not spread itself too thin in this asset-heavy business.