Markets
IRB Infra well-placed to ride NHAI’s monetization plan
SummaryInvestors are excited about the December toll collections where the road and highway developer saw nearly 26% year-on-year growth to ₹488 crore.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd’s new year has begun well with its shares gaining 11% already in 2024 so far. This is after a 43% appreciation in 2023.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more