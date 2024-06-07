IRCTC is on right track to spur growth but rich valuation a hurdle
Summary
- IRCTC is seeking long-term contracts and expanding its Rail Neer bottling capacity, projecting significant growth in catering and tourism revenues over the next few years.
- While IRCTC seems to be making the right moves to drive growth, valuations seem rich against the current backdrop
Investors in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC) are grappling with mixed emotions following the company's March quarter (Q4FY24) results. While revenue growth across critical segments was robust, operating margins declined.