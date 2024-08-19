IRCTC’s journey can be pleasant if non-convenience fee surprises

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd’s (IRCTC) June quarter results (Q1FY25) show that its earnings growth rate (before exceptional items) is in single digit at about 8% to ₹305 crore. It should be noted that the company’s profit had grown at a CAGR of 33% over FY22-FY24.

Interestingly, IRCTC is one of the few public sector stocks that is still quoting below its high of ₹1,279 apiece made on 19 October 2021 even as the S&P BSE PSU Index has more than doubled since then. Consequently, the one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of IRCTC’s shares has dropped to 54x based on Bloomberg consensus estimate for FY25, from a high of over 100x two years ago. The dull performance of the shares epitomizes the perils of investing in a stock with extremely high valuation to begin with, despite the company’s monopoly in railway internet ticket booking.

Q1FY25 results show that the internet ticketing segment still contributes nearly 70% of the Ebit (earnings before interest and tax). This is despite the fact that the internet ticket segment contributed just about 30% of revenue, notwithstanding the efforts to diversify the revenue and profit stream. The segment enjoys an Ebit margin of 80%.

There are two revenue streams for the segment. One is convenience fees earned of ₹224 crore (70% of ticketing revenue) in Q1FY25, up by 13% year-on-year in tandem with the growth in number of tickets booked at 118 million. Here, the average realization fee of ₹19 per ticket is likely to be steady as there is no plan to raise the fee per ticket. The other lever to increase absolute fees is through higher volumes or more ticket booking. There again, as the company accounts for 84% of the total bookings, the incremental room for growth is limited unless there is an increase in seats with more new trains.

Ticketing fees, catering and growth outlook

IRCTC gets 45% of its internet ticketing revenue through UPI payments where the convenience fees for AC class booking is ₹20 and ₹10 for non-AC class. They are lower compared to ₹30 and ₹15 for the two classes, respectively, using net banking, credit/debit cards. During the earnings call, the management shared its belief that lower convenience fees on UPI platform has helped the company to grow its absolute bookings and seemed less inclined to bring it on a par with non-UPI fees.

The second revenue stream of internet ticketing is of non-convenience fees at ₹105 crore (30% of ticketing revenue), which was up 14% year-on-year. This is the revenue from booking of various services includinghotel, flight, taxi, food delivery, travel insurancein coordination with third parties through the platform.

To be sure, the catering segment generates the highest revenue for IRCTC, but its profitability is modest at 15%-20% versus pure service revenue of Internet ticketing.

Catering revenues rose 17% to ₹559 crore. The historical trend suggests that nearly every six years, the Railway Board approves an increase in the pricing of the catering service. So far, there is no update on the next revised pricing. The key variables for the segment are the addition of new trains and the license fees collected from catering contracts. IRCTC is focusing on expanding catering services from 1,259 trains at present to around 1,500 out of 2,000 long-route trains.

Rail Neer and tourism segments combined, contribute less than 10% of Ebit. Over the medium term, investors can hope for a significant upside surprise in earnings if the management’s goal of raising non-convenience fee share to 50% from 30% in the internet ticketing segment is achieved. It will also help in reinvigorating investor interest given the service business’ high margin.