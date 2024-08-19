IRCTC’s journey can be pleasant if non-convenience fee surprises
Summary
- The one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of IRCTC’s shares has dropped to 54x based on Bloomberg consensus estimate for FY25, from a high of over 100x two years ago.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd’s (IRCTC) June quarter results (Q1FY25) show that its earnings growth rate (before exceptional items) is in single digit at about 8% to ₹305 crore. It should be noted that the company’s profit had grown at a CAGR of 33% over FY22-FY24.