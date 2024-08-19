IRCTC’s journey can be pleasant if non-convenience fee surprises

There are two revenue streams for the segment. One is convenience fees earned of ₹224 crore (70% of ticketing revenue) in Q1FY25, up by 13% year-on-year in tandem with the growth in number of tickets booked at 118 million. Here, the average realization fee of ₹19 per ticket is likely to be steady as there is no plan to raise the fee per ticket. The other lever to increase absolute fees is through higher volumes or more ticket booking. There again, as the company accounts for 84% of the total bookings, the incremental room for growth is limited unless there is an increase in seats with more new trains.