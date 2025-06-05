IRCTC's Ebitda growth rate mirrors pace of a slow-moving train
IRCTC's estimated FY26 Ebitda growth of up to 18% appears a tad optimistic.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC)’s results for the three months ended March (Q4FY25) proved unimpressive versus expectations of a solid quarter due to the Mahakumbh event-related push. Ebitda growth was 6% year-on-year to ₹385 crore, with margin compressing by almost 100 basis points to 30.4%. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.