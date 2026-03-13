The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of ₹520.05 on Thursday, having lost 23% of its value in the past year.
IRCTC’s sharp underperformance versus Nifty PSE index still hasn’t made valuations cheap enough
SummaryIRCTC shares have fallen sharply over the past year, hitting a new low. While valuations look cheaper than historical levels, weak earnings growth and sluggish non-ticketing segments remain concerns.
