IRCTC stock’s upward journey factors in optimism adequately

IRCTC’s total tickets booked stood at 63.7 million in Q1 and it is encouraging that there has been a strong recovery in this measure after the quarter. Further, the catering and Rail Neer segments performed relatively better. Overall, IRCTC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in Q1 stood at ₹111 crore, comparing favourably with a loss in the year-ago period. Though, it should be noted that Ebitda is lower sequentially.

