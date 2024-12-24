IRCTC stock: Why a monopoly business cannot be a ‘Buy’ at any price
Summary
- IRCTC’s weak price performance over the past three years is a reminder that companies, even in monopoly businesses, do not see a linear rise in profit and market capitalization.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd’s (IRCTC) shares hit a new low for 2024 at ₹777.20 on Monday and are hovering near those levels. The stock’s lacklustre price performance over the past three years is a reminder that companies, even in monopoly businesses like IRCTC in railway ticket booking, do not see a linear rise in profit and market capitalization.