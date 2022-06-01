Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC)’s March quarter earnings for FY22 were ahead of expectations on key parameters.

The ₹690.9 crore quarterly revenue exceeded consensus estimates of ₹513.5 crore, aided by a favourable base and improved revenue from its critical catering segment, as cooked meal services resumed.

View Full Image Recovery on track

IRCTC’s catering and tourism sectors benefitted as normalcy returned, the management told analysts in a call. Revenue from these segments would reach pre-pandemic levels by Q1FY23-end, the management said. Pre-covid, these segments contributed a lion’s share to the company’s overall revenues.

The company also operates in the segments of packaged drinking water, under Rail Neer, and internet ticketing. IRCTC recorded robust ticket bookings of around 1.3 million daily in April and May, said the management. In Q4, the company saw an average of 1.29 million ticketing volumes on a daily basis.

However, there is little excitement among investors.

The stock fell 1.3% since its March quarter earnings were announced on 31 May. “There are some downside risks that will act as an overhang in the near-term," said Jinesh Joshi, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. For example, reversal of the 2S sitting class to unreserved category, which will come into effect in July, would impact ticketing volumes in FY23, he said.

So far in this calendar year, the stock has corrected nearly 18%. From its 52-week high of ₹1279.26 seen in October, the stock is down 46%.

IIFL Securities Ltd analysts pointed out that the norm requiring IRCTC to share 15% of profit before tax from the packaged drinking water segment with the Indian Railways is a negative surprise. It would impact earnings per share (EPS) only by around 1%, but highlights regulatory risks, said the IIFL report.

In 2007, IRCTC and Indian Railways had signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard and have reached a resolution on this matter now. The IRCTC management expects the margins of this segment to get impacted by this development.

On the positive side, measures such as price hikes for its packaged drinking water segment and a switch to convenience fee per passenger from a per-ticket model, bode well for its long-term EPS outlook. However, analysts said that at present these may not move the needle for earnings. Against this backdrop, the stock’s valuation does not provide comfort. “The stock trades at 56x our FY24 earnings estimate and bakes in most positives, including the catering price hike, leaving little room for an earnings surprise," Joshi said.

Therefore, Joshi does not expect the stock to witness any significant re-rating for now.