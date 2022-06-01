IRCTC’s demanding valuation a dampener

The stock fell 1.3% since its March quarter earnings were announced on 31 May. “There are some downside risks that will act as an overhang in the near-term," said Jinesh Joshi, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. For example, reversal of the 2S sitting class to unreserved category, which will come into effect in July, would impact ticketing volumes in FY23, he said.