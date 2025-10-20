Ireda’s profit rebounds in Q2 as bad-loan provisions ease, but risks linger
Summary
- The government-backed green energy lender posted a 42% jump in Q2 net profit as provisions against bad loans fell sharply and strong growth in renewable energy lending lifted its loan book. But high bad loans and legacy bad debts continue to pose risks.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda), a government-owned lender to green energy projects, has been struggling with bad loans for some time now. But its second-quarter earnings delivered some relief for its investors.
