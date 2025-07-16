IREDA grapples with rising NPAs despite strong operating performance
Summary
The recent decline in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd’s shares highlights significant challenges, including a 36% drop in net profit and rising non-performing assets. Despite strong interest income growth, increased provisioning has raised concerns for investors.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd’s shares have declined about 6% since 10 July, when it reported a 36% year-on-year drop in its June quarter (Q1FY26) net profit to ₹247 crore as provisions rose sharply.
